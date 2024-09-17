Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Resign Today As Delhi CM; AAP MLAs to Select Successor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to resign later on Tuesday. AAP MLAs will hold a crucial meeting at 11:30 a.m. at his residence to select his successor. Kejriwal is also anticipated to meet Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena at 4:30 p.m. to formally tender his

After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

On Monday, AAP conducted a series of meetings as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor during one-on-one discussions at his official residence. He also consulted senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, regarding the party's choice for the next chief minister.

According to party insiders, names such as Delhi Ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj are being considered as potential successors. Additionally, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel are also among the possible candidates. Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the Deputy Speaker in the Assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are also seen as potential contenders. AAP sources suggest that a surprise candidate could be a member of the minority community, as the party has seen its support within this group fluctuate since the 2020 Delhi riots.