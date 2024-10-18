Arvind Kejriwal Resumes Jai Bhim and Farishtey Yojanas, Accuses BJP of Stalling Them

On Friday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the resumption of the Jai Bhim Yojana and Farishtey Yojana. He accused the BJP of intentionally delaying these initiatives following his imprisonment.

During a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Jai Bhim Yojana was a key initiative of his government aimed at providing equal educational opportunities for underprivileged children. The scheme offers financial assistance to students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and economically weaker sections to support their coaching for IIT and civil services examinations.

"Coaching for IIT and civil services is very expensive. Our responsibility is to provide equal opportunity for poor children, and this scheme was started to fulfil that purpose. However, after I went to jail, it was deliberately stalled. Today, we are restarting the scheme," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal stated that the Jai Bhim Yojana will continue to provide a stipend of ₹2,500 to each student, with no limit on the number of beneficiaries. "We believe that government funds should be allocated to education, and we do not impose limits on this spending," he said.

The reinstated Farishtey scheme offers free medical treatment to road accident victims in any hospital, including private facilities. Kejriwal noted that the scheme saved 26,000 lives before it was put on hold. "We saved many lives through this initiative, and we will ensure it continues to benefit the citizens of Delhi," he affirmed.

