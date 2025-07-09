Arvind Kejriwal says he deserves Nobel Prize for governance

Mohali, July 9 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked a fresh political debate by declaring that he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance and administration, despite what he called the persistent "obstacles" placed in his path by the BJP-led Centre.

While addressing a public gathering in Mohali, Punjab, Kejriwal said, "We worked despite not being allowed to work for as long as our government was in power in Delhi. I feel that I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration for the amount of work I did in Delhi during my tenure as CM."

Kejriwal has long accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena of acting on the instructions of the Union government to derail the AAP's efforts in the national Capital.

He reiterated his allegation that the BJP used the municipal corporation to actively destroy initiatives launched by the AAP.

"You will be surprised to know that the AAP built Mohalla Clinics in Delhi while facing so many difficulties. These people demolished five Mohalla Clinics by sending bulldozers to their BJP-ruled municipal corporation. What did they get? The municipal corporation demolished all the government Mohalla Clinics," he said.

The AAP chief claimed that the situation in Delhi has deteriorated in the last four months since the party's administrative powers were curtailed and the BJP came to power in the national Capital.

"Today, the people of Delhi are realising the importance of the AAP. The BJP has worsened the condition of Delhi. Mohalla Clinics are being closed. The facility of free medicines and tests in hospitals has stopped. And filth has spread all around," Kejriwal asserted.

Kejriwal went on to highlight the AAP's flagship welfare schemes.

"Our government decided that every family will get 200 units of free electricity and 20 thousand litres of free water," Kejriwal said.

"Along with this, education and health were given top priority," Kejriwal added.

The AAP National Convenor further claimed that his government had changed the national discourse around governance.

"We changed the direction of debate in the country. Those who once talked only about privatisation are now discussing government schools and hospitals."

Recalling the power crisis that marked the early years of his political journey, Kejriwal said, "In 2013, I fasted for 15 days over the power crisis. People would get electricity bills of thousands of rupees, but there was no supply."

He added, "I myself used to climb the pole and connect the wires."

Kejriwal's comments have drawn sharp reactions from political rivals, who have often accused him of making "false claims."

