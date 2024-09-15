Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Sep 15 Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the top ministerial position on Sunday, mere days after being released on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, social worker Anna Hazare reacted to the development.

The Gandhian social activist commented that he had advised Kejriwal against entering politics long ago, but he did not heed his advice.

Anna Hazare, who had previously led an anti-corruption movement with Kejriwal at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, remarked: "I had already advised Kejriwal not to enter politics. I explained multiple times that true fulfilment lies in social service, but he did not listen. I have been saying from the beginning that Arvind Kejriwal should not have ventured into politics. He chose not to heed my advice."

Hazare further added, "What has happened now was inevitable. I cannot know what is in Arvind Kejriwal’s heart."

Notably, this is not the first instance of Anna Hazare responding to developments involving Arvind Kejriwal.

Previously, Hazare had voiced his disappointment over Kejriwal’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

At that time, Hazare expressed his frustration, stating, "I am deeply upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who once worked with me and spoke out against liquor, is now involved in formulating liquor policies. His arrest is a consequence of his own actions."

Meanwhile, it's important to highlight that Anna Hazare’s comments come in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he will resign from his post in two days and push for early elections in the national capital. Kejriwal has vowed not to return to the Chief Minister's chair until he receives a "certificate of honesty" from the people. Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy corruption case, stated, "I will only resume my role as Chief Minister after the people give me a certificate of honesty. I wish to undergo this 'agnipariksha' after my release from jail."

He further declared, "Until the elections are conducted, someone else will serve as Chief Minister. Both Manish Sisodia and I will refrain from assuming the position of Chief Minister."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor