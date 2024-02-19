Arvind Kejriwal Skips Sixth ED Summons in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, will not attend the Enforcement Directorate's questioning on Monday regarding a money laundering case connected to the Delhi excise policy, as stated by the AAP. The party labeled the agency's sixth summons to its national convener as unlawful, emphasizing that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should await the court's decision rather than continuously issuing summonses to Kejriwal.

The ED had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses. On Saturday, the court had granted Kejriwal exemption from appearing in person for the day regarding the complaint filed by the central agency.

The application moved by Kejriwal’s counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March. He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.