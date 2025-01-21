Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Manifesto, Calls It 'Dangerous for the Country'

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticized the BJP's election manifesto, calling it "dangerous for the country." He accused the party of intending to discontinue free education in government schools and dismantle free healthcare services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if it comes to power.

In a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of exposing its "true intentions" through its election manifesto and cautioned voters against backing the party.

“If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man,” he said.

Kejriwal urged people not to vote for the BJP, claiming that its policies would endanger the country's future and severely affect the lives of Delhi's poor. "The BJP's Sankalp Patra is a blueprint for shutting down government schools and Mohalla Clinics, which have been a lifeline for many," he said. The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations.

