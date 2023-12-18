Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy on December 2. Kejriwal has been issued a summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is the second summons to the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier, he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the matter. Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister had skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons. The probe agency had summoned the Delhi Chief Minister for questioning on November 2.

However, Delhi CM Kejriwal demanded the ED withdraw its "vague and motivated" notice summoning him for questioning, claiming that it was illegal and politically motivated. "The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is, to say the least, vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law," Kejriwal stated in his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED.Two top Aam Aadmi Party leaders– Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh– are behind bars in connection with the money laundering case linked with the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Sanjay Singh, who represents the party in Rajya Sabha was arrested on October 4 after the Enforcement Directorate raided his premises in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam. He resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on February 28. The ED later arrested the AAP leader on March 9 from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet which has annexures running into 2,000 pages, the ED has called Sisodia a “key conspirator” in the case.



