Arvind Kejriwal To Be Released From Jail? We May Consider Granting Interim Bail to Delhi CM, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 3 heard Delhi Chief and AAP leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

While hearing, the apex court said that it would consider granting interim bail to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

A bench comprising Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta noted that the hearing in the plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case could drag on, in which case it would consider the question of interim bail.

"This case may take time. But if the case takes time, we may consider the question of interim bail, because of the elections. Let's be very clear on that ... Please be considerate, both sides," the Court orally remarked on Friday, reported Bar and Bench.

“Do not assume anything. Do not read anything into it. We are not saying anything either way…The Court is just being open about what is in its mind. It does not want to catch the parties by surprise. It may or may not grant interim bail, but is ready to consider the possibility,” Justice Khanna said.