Arvind Kejriwal Vacates Delhi CM Official Residence, Moves To Party Colleague’s Lutyens’ Bungalow (Watch Video)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vacated his 6, Flagstaff Road residence on Friday to relocate to his new home in the Lutyens' Zone. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener was spotted leaving the residence with his parents, wife, and two children. The Kejriwal family headed to party member Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road, near Mandi House.

VIDEO | Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) leaves from the CM residence. He is moving into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi.



Mittal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, has been allotted the bungalow at the central Delhi address. Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister last month, stating he would only return to the position after receiving a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections in February.

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vacated his official residence in Civil Lines and moved to 5 Firozeshah Road with his family pic.twitter.com/sWk4Eg0jgb — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2024

Kejriwal had previously announced his intention to vacate the Chief Minister's residence during the auspicious Navratri period, which began on Thursday. The BJP has accused the activist-turned-politician of corruption in both the excise policy and the reconstruction of the Chief Minister's bungalow. The AAP leader was released from Tihar Jail on September 13, following a Supreme Court-approved bail, after spending five months in custody related to the excise policy case.