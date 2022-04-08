Arvind Kejriwal will be remote-controlling Punjab, says Haryana Power Minister

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala called out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for 'Punjab's financial crisis 'on Friday.

He also emphasized that the Cabinet Ministers lacked training and mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister would control the Punjab state government from Delhi.

"Even nurses and policemen go through training. CM and Cabinet Ministers have a huge responsibility for running the government. The job of administration is a different thing altogether. Arvind Kejriwal will be remote-controlling state govt from Delhi" Ranjit Singh told ANI.

Calling the Punjab Ministers 'inexperienced' he said "They (AAP govt ministers) are inexperienced, nobody had a prior political career. 90 per cent of them never saw Vidhan Sabha until now. Some used to repair mobile, while some were auto-drivers."

Later, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to Singh's remark and cautioned him not to make fun of common people.

"Brother, don't make fun of the common man of this country. The work which all the parties and leaders could not do in 75 years, that work will now be done by the common man of this country. Because our intention is clear," tweeted the CM.

He also assured that the government of the common people in Punjab would run a good government as the people of the state trust the Aam Aadmi Party.

( With inputs from ANI )

