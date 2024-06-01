Arvind Kejriwal Will Return To Jail Tomorrow As Bail Hearing Deferred to June 7

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will not receive relief as the Delhi court deferred the bail hearing to June 7 on Saturday, June 1. It is learned that the CM will have to return to jail tomorrow (June 2) after the deadline for the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for AAP ends.

The ED informed Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Kejriwal has suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health. The ED's lawyer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Mr Kejriwal also made misleading claims at a press conference on Friday that he is going to surrender on June 2, while at the same time applying for bail.

Kejriwal said that he will be surrendering on June 2 and, in an emotional appeal, asked the people to take care of his old and ailing parents after he is gone.

"I will leave my house around 3 pm (on June 2) to surrender. It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down," he said.

He assured the people of Delhi that all the available facilities will continue even in his absence.

"You take care of yourself, I worry a lot about you in jail. If you are happy, your Kejriwal will also be happy.

"I will not be among you, of course, but you don't worry, all your work will continue... And after returning, I will also start giving Rs 1000 every month to every mother and sister," he said in a virtual press conference.