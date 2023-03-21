Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on Delhi's ‘stalled’ Budget

Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to "not stall the Delhi Budget", shortly before its scheduled announcement, after the latest clash between his government and the Centre erupted on Monday. The Delhi Budget was reportedly cleared by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at around 10.30 pm last night, after a back-and-forth with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, and sent for President Droupadi Murmu's sign-off. It has apparently not returned to the city government.

The Budget was to be announced today in the Delhi assembly, but Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of blocking it, calling it "gundagardi (hooliganism)". "It is the first time in the country's 75-year history that a state budget has been stopped. Why are you angry with the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal wrote."The people of Delhi urge you, with folded hands, to pass their Budget," said the Delhi Chief Minister. The Centre had asked the Kejriwal government to resend the Budget after addressing concerns flagged by the Lieutenant Governor.

The AAP government was asked to explain the high allocation to advertisements and the relatively low funds assigned to infrastructure and other development initiatives, according to sources.The AAP government said the allocation on ads had not been raised and was the same as last year. In the ₹ 78,800-crore budget, 22,000 crore was assigned to infrastructure spending and ₹ 550 crore on advertisements, said Delhi's ruling party.