Arvind Kejriwal’s Direction for Atishi To Hoist National Flag on Independence Day Invalid, Says General Administration Department

In the midst of uncertainty regarding the flag-hoisting at Delhi’s official Independence Day event, the General Administration Department (GAD) announced Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently jailed in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf. Although GAD Minister Gopal Rai had instructed the department to prepare for Atishi to unfurl the flag as per the chief minister's wishes, GAD Additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary responded that the chief minister's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be implemented."

The GAD officer has also said the chief minister's communication to Lt Governor V K Saxena on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.

In a letter to the LG last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister.