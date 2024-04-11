Arvind Kejriwal's Private Secretary Sacked: Bibhav Kumar Terminated Over Illegal Appointment

Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant (PA) to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been removed from his position. The decision was taken by the Vigilance Department’s Secretary, citing allegations of obstructing government work against Bibhav Kumar.

A case 2007 case against Bibhav for ‘assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty’ has been cited for termination of his services.The vigilance department has said that employment of a private person is temporary, and a background check about his pending criminal check was not done.In February, Bibhav was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, “First the Delhi CM is arrested in the fake Delhi liquor case. Now, the LG has started sacking his entire staff, including his private secretary."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra said, “Bibhav’s removal was necessary. Firstly his appointment was illegal, secondly he was under investigation in corruption cases, and thirdly and most importantly, Kejriwal is in jail. At the behest of liquor policy case accused, his team could destroy evidence and influence witnesses. The step of his removal will help in ensuring fair investigation."