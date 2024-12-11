Aryan remains trapped in borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, rescue efforts on

Jaipur, Dec 11 Five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a borewell in Kalikhad village in Rajasthan's Dausa district on December 9, remained trapped even after continued rescue efforts on Wednesday.

The prolonged ordeal has heightened the concerns of Aryan's family and the administrative officials.

The boy has been stuck in the borewell without food or water since 3 p.m. on Monday. The teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local authorities, have been tirelessly working to save him. Officials now anticipate that Aryan could be rescued by evening.

Aryan’s mother, Guddi Devi, is in a state of shock, and the family members have refrained from eating since the incident. The child fell into a 175-ft-deep open borewell near his house while playing with his mother. Rescue operations began immediately as the officials arrived at the site. District Collector Devendra Yadav has been continuously overseeing the rescue efforts.

Rescue teams initially attempted to retrieve Aryan by digging 20 feet away from the borewell. Efforts using an L-shaped hook to pull him out also failed. Even attempts using makeshift "desi jugaad" methods did not succeed. However, the team did manage to prevent Aryan from falling further into the borewell by deploying an umbrella beneath him.

After earlier attempts failed, authorities initiated a Plan B. A piling machine from Sawai Madhopur is being used to dig a 4-foot-wide pit just 4-5 feet from the borewell. Once the pit reaches 150 feet, NDRF personnel will create a horizontal tunnel to reach Aryan and rescue him. Officials are optimistic that this plan will be successful.

According to NDRF personnel, the piling machine is digging at a rate of 20 feet per hour. The entire excavation process is expected to take around 7-8 hours, after which the rescue team will descend into the pit and complete the tunnel. Despite the challenges, the NDRF and SDRF teams are determined to bring Aryan out safely.

The entire village is holding its breath, hoping for a positive outcome.

