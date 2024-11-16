As Delhi L-G directs action against illegal immigrants, here is how city residents reacted

New Delhi, Nov 16 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena issued instructions to District Magistrates and the Commissioner of Police to identify illegal immigrants in the city and also take action in coordination with the central agencies. In a direction to MCD, NDMC and the Chief Secretary, the L-G’s office has called for a special month-long campaign to evict the infiltrators.

While the L-G’s directions triggered a political blame game with BJP and Congress crossing swords over the motive, many city residents have welcomed the move, calling it a positive move towards ‘purging the city of unwelcome’ immigrants.

Damini Singh, a local resident speaking to IANS said that she welcomes this decision and also thanked the L-G for passing the directions.

“It is our responsibility to cooperate in the security of our country and help in identifying illegal immigrants and expelling them from the country,” she said.

Ragini Tiwari, another local, said that this is a very good decision and should have happened long ago.

“According to government figures, there are millions of infiltrators in the country. In a way, they have got legal recognition with Aadhaar cards with Rs 3,000 being spent on each person of Bangladeshi and Rohingya descent,” she said.

“Every year, Rs 3,000 is being spent on Bangladeshi infiltrators and this is just a matter of expenditure on ration, which is 10 kg or 15 kg ration. Therefore, it should be removed as soon as possible, so that the burden on the country can be reduced,” she added.

She further supported policies like CAA and NRC and said that such steps are essential to expose the hidden traitors.

Vivekananda Dixit said, “This is a welcome step. This is the responsibility of all citizens and the duty of the government to expel all the infiltrators from the country because they are a burden on us.”

He accused certain political parties of nurturing a targeting vote bank by welcoming these infiltrators and that too at the cost of national interest.

“They are trying to cultivate them as their voters. They are trying to settle them here, like their homes. The result is that a demographic change is taking place in the country. It is the duty of all citizens to help the government in identifying such illegal immigrants and get them expelled,” he said.

