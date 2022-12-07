As Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest, AAP, BJP claim emerging victorious

As the initial trends of the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections showed a neck-to-neck contest between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, both political outfits exuded confidence in winning the polls.

Counting of votes on the 250 wards of the MCD began at 8 am today.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Harish Khurrana said that the exit polls were proven wrong in the previous MCD elections and it will be repeated again in the city this time also.

"The BJP is confident. The next Mayor of Delhi will be from the BJP. We have worked. The BJP was predicted to win 50 seats in the last elections as well, but we won with two-third majority," he said.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj also exuded confidence that his party will win with a huge margin and get over 180 seats.

"We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs will collectively arrive at the party office after the trends become clear.

"AAP will win with big majority. Delhi will be cleaned. The initial trends will change as the counting of votes from EVM has begun. We are prepared and will have big celebrations. Chief Mnister Kejriwal and the winner candidates and the MLAs will reach here as the trends are clear," Bharadwaj said.

In a neck-and-neck contest so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the initial trends in the counting of votes for the Delhi civic body polls on Wednesday.

As per the official data by the Election Commission till 10 am, the AAP which was trailing since the counting began at 8 am, gained a lead over the ruling BJP.

The latest data shows the AAP leading in 114 municipal wards as against the BJP which is leading in 110.

Congress, which was trailing since morning on the third spot, maintains its position with its lead in 11 wards, while the BSP is leading in 1 ward. 4 independents are also leading.

( With inputs from ANI )

