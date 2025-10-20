As diyas light the skies on Diwali, let our dedication usher in Bharat's growth, says VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Oct 20 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan wished the people a happy Diwali on Monday, expressing hope that dedication and commitment will lead to collective growth for Bharat.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

In a statement, the Vice President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad."

"Deepawali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when the values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity, so deeply ingrained in our civilisational ethos, become profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," he added.

Radhakrishnan further said that this year, as India celebrates Diwali, "let us all shun negativity and Adharma to adopt positivity and Dharma not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the Nation".

"Akin to the diyas lit in every home collectively illuminating the night skies on this festival, let our dedication and commitment usher in collective growth for Bharat. I pray to Goddess Lakshmi to shower Her blessings of peace, prosperity and good health on each one of you," he added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

In a statement, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," she said.

The President further said that this festival of joy is also "an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement" and an "opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy in their lives".

"I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," she added.

PM Modi also took to social media and extended warm wishes on Diwali.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said in a post on X.

