As if I’m Biggest Terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Center of Unleashing Agencies Against Him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a fresh salvo against the BJP-led central government on Thursday, accusing it of deploying all central agencies against him as if he were "the biggest terrorist." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for a new school building in Dwarka.

Kejriwal criticized the Centre's interference in Delhi's affairs, citing the thwarting of their plan for doorstep delivery of ration. However, he expressed optimism about their success in Punjab, where a similar scheme will be launched soon.

Highlighting the onslaught of notices from enforcement agencies, Kejriwal stated, "You must be reading in the newspapers that Kejriwal has received an ED notice, a CBI notice, a Delhi Police notice. They have unleashed all the agencies against me as if I am the biggest terrorist."

Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to public welfare, mentioning initiatives such as free electricity and healthcare services provided by Delhi government hospitals, despite being labeled as corrupt.