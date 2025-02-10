As India achieves 100 GW solar power capacity, PM Modi’s throwback speech gains attention

New Delhi, Feb 10 As India achieves a historic milestone of surpassing 100 GW of solar power capacity, reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy, an old speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2006 has found traction on the social media, where he is advocating about harnessing the solar energy for meeting the country's requirements.

The then Gujarat CM’s persuasion for adopting solar energy has left the netizens showering him with praise, with some exclaiming, “The 2006 Modi Speech That Proves He Was Thinking 20 Years Ahead.”

In the video, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi is heard articulating his solar vision for India and the world.

Notably, Gujarat CM dared to invest in solar energy when others hesitated and went to prove his critics wrong as they raised apprehensions about the ‘state going bankrupt’ on adopting solar power.

At that time, solar energy was an expensive affair, costing Rs 15 per unit, compared to Rs 2-3 per unit for conventional energy. Critics ridiculed CM Modi’s decision, warning that it would bankrupt the state. Some even tried to persuade him to reconsider the decision.

One prominent energy scientist, urged him to back off, saying, “This high tariff will break Gujarat’s financial back.”

Narendra Modi settled their apprehension with a solid argument, “India’s solar potential cannot remain untapped. If colder countries with far less sunlight can make it work, why should we shy away? The cost is high today, but tomorrow, solar will become the cheapest energy source. Gujarat will show the way.”

A decade later, he has been proven right. The cost of solar energy has fallen dramatically, from Rs 15 per unit to just Rs 2-3 per unit.

That same scientist went on to admit, “I was wrong. Modi ji.. Your vision was far ahead of the times.”

Today, India has achieved remarkable success in the solar energy sector. The solar power sector has witnessed an extraordinary 3450 per cent increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025.

As of January 31, 2025, India’s total solar capacity installed stands at 100.33 GW, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering.

