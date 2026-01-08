As Kerala Assembly polls near, CM Vijayan warms up to the media

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 With Assembly elections fast approaching in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, known for his guarded and often adversarial relationship with the media, appears to be recalibrating his public engagement strategy.

After nearly a decade marked by minimal interaction and tight control over access, the Chief Minister has begun briefing the media more frequently, signalling a noticeable shift in style as the political temperature rises.

When Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office as Chief Minister for the first time in 2016, one of his early decisions was to scrap the traditional Wednesday cabinet press briefing, a long-standing practice that had ensured routine engagement between the government and the press.

He also abandoned the informal but familiar Kerala convention of Chief Ministers offering brief reactions or "roadside bytes" whenever journalists sought comment. Instead, CM Vijayan adopted a tightly managed communication model, choosing to speak only on his own terms and often through carefully-worded statements.

This approach frequently resulted in prolonged periods of silence.

There were stretches during his tenure when months passed without the Chief Minister directly addressing the media, drawing criticism from journalists and political opponents alike, who accused him of undermining transparency and democratic accountability.

The recent change comes in the backdrop of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's underwhelming performance in the December local body elections, widely seen as an early warning sign ahead of the Assembly polls expected in April–May.

On Thursday, CM Vijayan held a press conference, speaking on international issues, including the United States' actions against Venezuela, an unusual choice of subject, but one that underscored his renewed willingness to engage.

He also pointed out that the way the Kerala government is serious about state public sector undertakings, when other states and even the Centre are taking a negative attitude towards such organisations.

In Thursday's media interaction, he spoke on several issues, including the Justice JB Koshy Commission, which studied the educational and social challenges faced by Christian minorities in the state.

Another aspect was the scheduled protest on January 12 against the Centre's alleged position on the financial front towards Kerala.

Another subtle, but symbolically significant change has also caught public attention.

Until recently, the Chief Minister's convoy was an extended procession of pilot vehicles, escort cars and even an ambulance, a security arrangement that had drawn widespread criticism for excess.

As the election season nears, CM Vijayan is now seen travelling with a markedly reduced convoy of fewer than half a dozen vehicles.

Together, these shifts suggest a conscious effort by the Chief Minister to soften his image, reconnect with the public through the media, and shed perceptions of aloofness, an acknowledgement, perhaps, that electoral politics demands not just governance, but visibility and conversation as well.

