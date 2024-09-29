As 'Mann Ki Baat' turns 10, PM Modi hails media's role in connecting India

New Delhi, Sep 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to media channels across the country for their role in amplifying his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', and ensuring it reaches every corner of the nation.

Addressing the 114th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I would like to appreciate all those associated with Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati, and All India Radio. 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached this significant milestone due to their tireless efforts."

He further thanked television channels, stating, "I am also grateful to the various TV channels and regional broadcasters who have continuously aired the programme. Many media houses also ran campaigns on the issues raised during 'Mann Ki Baat'."

Acknowledging the contributions of the print and digital media, PM Modi added, "I also thank the print media for taking the message of 'Mann Ki Baat' to every home. Additionally, I appreciate the YouTubers who created content based on the programme."

PM Modi also highlighted the programme's linguistic diversity, noting, "This programme can be heard in 22 Indian languages and 12 foreign languages. It is heartening to hear when people say they listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in their local language."

He also mentioned an ongoing quiz competition based on the show, encouraging participation.

Reflecting on the upcoming milestone, the Prime Minister said, "Today's episode is emotional for me. Mann Ki Baat will complete 10 years on October 3. The journey started on Vijayadashami 10 years ago, and it is a sacred coincidence that this year, as we celebrate 10 years, it will fall on the first day of Navratri."

The Prime Minister sought blessings from the nation, saying, "With a pure heart and dedication, may I continue to share the greatness of the people of India. Together, let us celebrate the collective strength of our nation. This is my prayer to God and the people."

