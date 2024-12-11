As Mohan Yadav-led MP govt celebrates one year in office, Cong to hold protest on Dec 16

Bhopal, Dec 11 While the BJP-led government has prepared plans to celebrate one year in office in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition Congress has sharpened its attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and will hold a protest on December 16.

Madhya Pradesh Congress has criticised CM Yadav's plan to organise a fortnight-long programme called 'Jan Kalyan Parv' to highlight the development works undertaken in the past year.

Terming the BJP government's programme -- 'Jan Kalyan Parv' as a 'publicity stunt', the Congress said when the state was already reeling under huge financial debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore, public money should not be wasted for 'useless' events.

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the so-called 'Jan Kalyan Parv' is being started in the state, but the people of Madhya Pradesh want to know about the promises made by BJP during the elections which have not been fulfilled till date. "So, what is the need for new promises?' said Kamal Nath.

"Therefore, you (CM Mohan Yadav) are requested that instead of wasting people's hard-earned money on useless events and event planning, use it for real public welfare, not for paper welfare," he said.

The MP Congress is also preparing for a mega protest to corner CM Mohan Yadav-led BJP government on December 16. The party's state unit chief, Jitu Patwari has appealed to all Congress workers and leaders to join the protest in Bhopal.

Notably, the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is also set to commence on December 16. During the five-day session, the state government is likely to present its supplementary budget.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will complete one year in office on December 13.

After the resounding victory in the state Assembly election held on November 17, 2023, the BJP's central leadership replaced former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav.

Three-time BJP MLA from temple town Ujjain, Mohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on December 13, 2023. Chouhan, elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, is the Union Agriculture Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

The BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh by claiming 163 seats out of the 230-member Assembly. Congress was reduced to 66 against 114, which it had won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

