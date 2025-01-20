As parties trade charges over Saif’s stabber, Majeed Memon warns against ‘politicization’ of probe

New Delhi, Jan 20 The ongoing investigation into the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has drawn criticism over its handling and the political blamegame surrounding it. Senior NCP (SP) leader Majeed Memon has raised concerns over the lack of confidentiality in the investigation and the subsequent political furore, particularly with parties bickering over accused's Bangladeshi nationality and on how he managed to sneak into the Indian territory.

Memon questioned the conduct of the investigation, emphasizing the need for discretion in handling such a high-profile case.

"The investigation is at a very critical stage. When a police officer investigates a serious and highly publicised case, it is expected that they do so confidentially. If they seek publicity, it is as if they are abandoning their role as a police officer and becoming an actor," he remarked, adding that publicising sensitive details compromises justice.

He warned against politicizing the case, noting that BJP would likely use this incident to attack AAP, alleging that the accused entered India via Delhi.

"The issue of how these Bangladeshis enter the country and engage in such activities needs to be addressed. But mixing politics with governance and justice is unjust," he said.

According to the sources, some reports have surfaced claiming that the accused has confessed to the crime, but Memon dismissed this approach as counterproductive.

"Every hour, news is coming out saying the accused has confessed, but if he has confessed, the case would be closed. This kind of publicity is against justice," he said.

He further added, "It is shameful that such people are continuing their activities in a city like Mumbai without anyone knowing. Now, this person is said to be Bangladeshi. Has it been confirmed whether he is Bangladeshi, Pakistani, or from somewhere else?"

Memon concluded by urging authorities to focus on evidence and judicial processes rather than fueling political narratives. He criticized both ruling and opposition parties for using such incidents to gain political mileage, which he argued undermines the victim’s quest for justice.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a failed robbery attempt, told police that he was a wrestler in Bangladesh before coming to India, sources said.

