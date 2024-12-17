As PM Modi launches Rs 46,000 cr projects in Rajasthan, beneficiaries heap praise on Centre's welfare schemes

Jaipur, Dec 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the ‘Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh’ programme, celebrating the completion of one year of the Rajasthan government in office. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 24 projects related to Energy, Roads, Railways and Water worth over Rs 46,300 crore in Rajasthan.

Addressing the public gathering in Jaipur, PM Modi spoke about the ERCP project, its impact on eliminating the water crisis in the state and schemes like Bima Sakhi Yojana, solar power panels and others.

Many women beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare schemes spoke to IANS and elaborated on how these policies have brought a sea-change in their lives. They also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for initiating poor-friendly policies.

Santra Devi, who reached the venue to listen to PM Modi’s speech in Jaipur said, “Prime Minister is doing commendable work for the poor. There has been a lot of change in our lives. Earlier, we used to cook food on wood, now we are getting the facility of a gas stove and cylinders under Ujjwala yojana.”

Mukra Kanwar, another beneficiary said, “Our lives have become better, we are getting gas facilities, bank accounts and more. The Lakhpati Didi scheme is empowering the women as they have started coming out of their homes. Under the RGAVP scheme, women are getting employment.

Another beneficiary Mira Kanwar praised the good works of the Modi government and said, “He is coming up with many schemes which are directly benefiting the women. Today women are getting empowered and coming out of their homes.”

Suman Kanwar said, “Loans are being made available to us at lower interest rates and also employment opportunities are there for women. Women are being empowered through Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi.”

“Earlier, women used to cook food on wood. Women are happy with the Modi government because of its policies for women's empowerment. Many women got rid of cooking food on wood. Women are getting loans at low interest through Didi Mahila Nidhi Bank Yojana,” she added.

A woman beneficiary named Swati said, “Schemes like Drone didi and Bank Nidhi Scheme have done a great deal in providing employment opportunities to women. Our life has become better than before.”

Hemlata said, “Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, our bank accounts have been opened, Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didis are other schemes uplifting women’s condition.”

A woman named Batasi said, “We are getting the benefits of schemes like food security. Food grains are being provided through the Food Security Scheme, widows are getting pension, those who are disabled are getting assistance… widows are getting the benefit of Palanhar Scheme.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor