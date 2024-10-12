As RSS enters its 100th year, a look back at how it shaped PM Modi’s life

New Delhi, Oct 12 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the world’s largest voluntary organisation is entering its 100th year on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

The organisation was founded on ‘Vijayadashami’, also known as ‘Dussehra’, in 1925. In the past nine decades, the organisation not only saw its widespread growth but also its ideals and principles touched crores of lives, besides leaving a considerable impact on Indian polity.

As the BJP’s ideologue gets ready for its centenary celebrations, here is a look back at how PM Modi joined the Sangh and learnt life’s valuable lessons from key RSS figures including M.S. Golwalkar.

PM Modi recently completed 23 years in public office, however, many still don’t know about how his early life influences and experiences, after associating with the Sangh, shaped him as a leader par excellence.

Early in life, Narendra Modi joined the RSS, however, his search for role models went beyond books and focussed on real-life encounters with great leaders who embodied nationalism, service, and humanity.

It was ‘Vakil Saheb’ who introduced him to the RSS, where he met many key figures and luminaries, thereby deeply influencing his thinking and character. Though he never met M.S. Golwalkar, known as 'Guruji,' PM Modi stayed in the same room at Hedgewar Bhawan where Guruji once lived.

He met a range of RSS leaders who contributed uniquely to his intellectual and spiritual growth. PM Modi keenly watched their daily routines, discipline, and tireless dedication to Seva and drew life’s important lessons.

The time spent with Balasaheb Deoras during the Morbi dam crisis in 1979 was especially formative and seminal. Here, he observed first-hand how Sangh's principles were translated into real-world service.

Other key figures like Eknath Ranade, Rajju Bhaiya, and Anantrao Kale also taught PM Modi about the power of societal change through spiritualism, education, and grassroots activism. K.K. Shastri, another important mentor, inspired him with the values of a Karmayogi—someone who works tirelessly without expecting rewards. It was Shastri's example of working 18-hour hours that went on to become a model for PM Modi's discipline and leadership.

PM Modi's association with the RSS saw him enriched with multiple experiences that shaped his life philosophy. His dedication to the ideals of the Sangh, commitment to public service, and tireless work ethic stem from the lessons imparted by these mentors.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor