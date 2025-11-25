As SIT proceeds in Sabarimala gold heist, CM Vijayan's silence raises questions

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 25 As Kerala’s political temperature rises over the Sabarimala gold heist probe, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's studded silence on the issue has become a major debating point in the state.

With two of his long-time loyalists — former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Presidents A. Padmakumar and N. Vasu — now jailed following arrests by the High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team, the Chief Minister has continued his studied non-engagement, refusing to face the media or offer any clarification.

Padmakumar, a former legislator and once a powerful confidant of Vijayan, was Board President when the gold-plated coverings at the sacred Sabarimala temple were reportedly removed and taken for re-plating, allegedly violating all procedures.

N. Vasu, also a former CPI(M) leader and two-time Commissioner of the Board, faces charges of criminal misconduct and breach of trust.

Both leaders were known to be close to Vijayan and had defended him during critical phases of intra-party clashes.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday directly accused Vijayan and CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan of shielding the accused.

"Padmakumar stood like a rock behind Vijayan during his feud with V.S. Achuthanandan. Some are scared to act because they fear where the probe might lead," the Congress leader alleged.

Political observers point out that Vijayan’s refusal to respond even as the investigation enters deeper territory is consistent with his media strategy since 2016.

Shortly after assuming office, he scrapped the weekly cabinet media briefing and has since addressed the press only on occasions of government awards, election victories, or personal exonerations.

Unlike his predecessors, he is known to bristle when the media attempts to question him during informal encounters.

With the SIT widening its probe and public opinion growing sharper, Vijayan’s silence, once seen as a strategic restraint, is now seen as a political risk.

As the gold heist case edges closer to the party’s inner circle, Kerala watches to see whether silence can continue to serve as a shield, at a time when local body polls are slated to be held in two weeks.

