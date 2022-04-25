As temperature rises, temple in Bihar installs fans, ACs for deities

As the heatwave in parts of North India continues to raise temperatures across various parts of the country, a temple in the Gaya area of Bihar has installed fans and ACs to protect the deities from heat.

Jagdish Shyam Das, President, ISKCON Temple, Gaya informedabout this development. He said, "The situation of Gaya in the summer season is famous in the world. Here in the month of April, it feels like being in the month of June. Due to the scorching heat, people feel uncomfortable and are resorting to state-of-the-art facilities."

"With the help of fans, coolers and ACs, common people are protecting themselves from the heat. In this scorching heat, thinking on the same line we have installed the same for Gods and Goddesses here. The idols of deities near which they are installed include Goddess Radha, Lord Krishna, Lord Jagannath," he said.

Das toldthat Gods and Goddesses do not feel the weather conditions nor does he need ACs or such facilities. "It has been installed here by the devotees. It is observed that Bhog is offered to the deities, in return for Prasad. Similarly, it is a matter of emotion. God is not hungry for anything but is connected to the people via emotion," he said.

Meanwhile, the regional weather department of Bihar informed on Sunday that as many as 14 districts can be impacted by the heatwave wherein temperature can soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. Over Bihar, the heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail between April 25 and April 26, the weather agency said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor