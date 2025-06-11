As Tuna, shrimp rates fall, TN fishers demand price-setting committee

Chennai, June 11 With the 61-day annual fishing ban in Tamil Nadu, which began on April 15, set to end on June 14, fishermen across the state are raising concerns over falling seafood prices and demanding government intervention to protect their livelihoods.

In Rameswaram, fishers have urged the state government to constitute a price-setting committee to ensure fair pricing, especially for shrimp.

“Fishermen toil all day at sea, but it’s unfortunate that they are unable to fetch a satisfactory price for their catch,” said X. Nallathambi, president of the National Traditional Fishermen Federation.

Traditionally, high-quality shrimp caught off Rameswaram and Mandapam are sold for up to Rs 700 per kilogram during peak season. However, in the immediate days following the lifting of the fishing ban, exporters are reportedly fixing prices as low as Rs 300 per kilogram, causing heavy financial losses for small-scale fishers.

Fishers say that “Mandapam Shrimp”, known for its premium quality, has built a strong identity in the export market. Yet, they are left without any pricing power. Nallathambi has called on the government to form a ‘Shrimp Price-Setting Committee’ consisting of representatives from fishermen’s associations, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), and seafood exporters to ensure fair and stable prices.

Echoing similar concerns, N. Devadoss, president of the Rameswaram Fishermen Cooperative Society, highlighted that fishermen shoulder heavy operational costs, including fuel and taxes, which significantly contribute to the state’s economy and foreign exchange earnings.

“This demand has been pending for years. It’s time the government ensures a sustainable income for fishers,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kasimedu, Chennai’s largest fishing harbour, fishermen are reeling under the dual impact of a sharp decline in tuna catch and plummeting prices. Tuna, which was previously a major export to countries like Tunisia, Yemen, and China, has seen its price fall from Rs 68 to Rs 60 per kilogram in recent weeks. This is a steep drop from last year’s rate of Rs 150 per kilogram during the same season, according to trawler operators.

Adding to the crisis is the declining tuna yield. Trawlers that earlier netted around 1,000 tonnes per month are now bringing in less than half that amount.

The reasons for the reduced catch remain unclear but are believed to be linked to changing sea conditions and market disruptions. Fishermen warn that without prompt action, their economic survival is at risk.

