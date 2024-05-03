Asaduddin Owaisi criticises HM Amit Shah's 'Razakar' remarks

Hyderabad, May 3 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks made at a roadshow, asking him what he was doing if Razakars were occupying Hyderabad for 40 years.

Addressing an election rally, he said by stating that "Razakars are occupying Hyderabad, HM Amit Shah insulted India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and rubbed salt into the wounds of all those who made sacrifices and who suffered hardships".

Owaisi also wanted to know from the Union Home Minister if Hyderabad is not an integral part of India.

He said HM Amit Shah should know that Razakars have escaped to Pakistan but 'Wafadars' (loyalists) have stayed back.

The AIMIM chief, who is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term, reacted strongly to HM Amit Shah's remarks made at a roadshow in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the roadshow at Lal Darwaza in the old city in support of BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha, HM Amit Shah had said that representatives of Razakars have been sitting in Parliament for the last 40 years.

"There are no Razakars here. The Razakars have escaped to Pakistan. The Wafadars stood here," Owaisi said.

"Our Hindu brethren also live here. Dalits, backward class people, Marathas, Rajasthanis, Munnur Kapus, Gouds, Yadavs, Pardis, Scheduled Tribes all live here. You only see Razakars," he said.

