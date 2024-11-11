Asaram admitted to Jodhpur hospital after getting bail for 30 days

Jaipur, Nov 11 The self-proclaimed godman Asaram, serving life imprisonment in the rape case of a minor, has been granted parole for 30 days for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital located at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur.

He was brought by ambulance on Sunday night and admitted to the hospital.

Asaram was granted bail by Jodhpur High Court on November 7. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance and admitted here on Sunday night, said officials.

A huge crowd was seen outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of Asaram.

The division bench of senior High Court judge Dinesh Mehta and judge Vineet Kumar Mathur gave orders on the application submitted in the court by senior advocates RS Saluja and Yashpal Rajpurohit who sought permission for the treatment of Asaram.

He got parole for treatment for the second time in 11 years. Earlier, he got seven days parole in August.

RS Saluja and Yashpal Rajpurohit pleaded on behalf of Asaram and submitted an application for permission for treatment for an indefinite period until the doctor discharged him from the hospital.

Government lawyer Additional Advocate General Deepak Chaudhary argued for permission for 30 days. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court granted parole for 30 days to Asaram to undertake his treatment.

Earlier on August 13, the High Court had granted him parole for 7 days. He came out on parole again for treatment for the first time in 11 years for treatment at Madhavbaug Ayurvedic Hospital in Maharashtra.

In 2018, Asaram was found guilty by a special court in Jodhpur for crimes like sexual assault, including rape and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor