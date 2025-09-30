Asheesh Pandey Appointed MD and CEO of Union Bank, Kalyan Kumar to Head Central Bank of India

The government has appointed Asheesh Pandey as managing director and CEO of Union Bank of India and Kalyan Kumar as head of Central Bank of India for a period of three years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, approved the appointments.

Pandey, currently executive director at Bank of Maharashtra, will take charge of Union Bank of India for three years from the date he assumes office. Kumar, executive director at Punjab National Bank, will succeed M. V. Rao as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India after Rao retires in July.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau recommended Pandey and Kumar on May 30. FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma. Other members include Animesh Chauhan, former MD of Oriental Bank of Commerce, Deepak Singhal, former RBI executive director, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of ING Vysya Bank.