Ashish J. Desai sworn in as new Chief Justice of Kerala HC
By IANS | Published: July 22, 2023 01:34 PM 2023-07-22T13:34:57+5:30 2023-07-22T13:35:03+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, July 22 Justice Ashish J. Desai was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Saturday.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Desai at a solemn function in the Raj Bhavan- the official residence of Khan, here.
Present on the occasion was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, members of his
cabinet, top officials and others.
Sixty-one-year old Desai was born in Gujarat and began his career as an advocate
in his home state in 1985 and was appointed as an additional judge of the
Gujarat High Court in 2011.
He was elevated as the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat on February 26
this year.
