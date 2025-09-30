Ashok Gehlot condemns RSS event at Rajasthan University, questions police role

Jaipur, Sep 30 Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday strongly condemned the organisation of a Shastra Poojan programme by the RSS at Rajasthan University, calling it “objectionable in itself.”

He questioned the appropriateness of using an educational institution for such political activities and criticised the police for their handling of student protests.

“When NSUI workers protested against this, the police resorted to the use of force. Furthermore, RSS workers took the law into their own hands and assaulted NSUI workers. This shows that the rule of law in Rajasthan is gradually coming to an end, and the RSS has become an extra-constitutional authority,” Gehlot said.

He added that the incident, which occurred in the presence of the police, reflected the force’s failure to act impartially.

“This implies that the police are under pressure from the RSS. If the police continue to operate under such pressure, how will they maintain law and order?”

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also criticised the police action, terming it “highly condemnable” and wishing the injured NSUI workers a speedy recovery.

He emphasised that educational institutions should never be turned into centres of politics.

Similarly, Leader of Opposition MLA Tika Ram Jully denounced the alleged lathi charge, vehicle vandalism, and arrests of NSUI leaders, urging the Chief Minister to ensure their immediate release.

Tika Ram Jully said, “The incident of the police, with the support of the government, lathi-charging NSUI leaders and workers at Rajasthan University, who were protesting against the hate-driven politics of the BJP and RSS, vandalising their vehicles, and then arresting them, is highly condemnable. Chief Minister, I ask you not to turn these temples of learning into arenas of politics, not to politicise them. All arrested NSUI leaders and workers should be released with immediate effect.”

