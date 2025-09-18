Ashok Gehlot criticises Raj govt on 'removal' of tribal history from school textbook

Jaipur, Sep 18 Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the Rajasthan government for its continued attempts to "erase" the rich legacy and contributions of tribal communities from the academic syllabus.

Speaking on the removal of the 'Mangarh Dham' chapter from the syllabus, he said that it was unfortunate and "shameful" that the BJP has once again shown its disregard for tribal identity and history.

"The removal of the chapter on Mangarh Dham, a sacred site of tribal resistance, from the Class 4 textbook is not just an academic omission -- it is a deliberate act of historical erasure," said Gehlot in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Ever since coming to power, the BJP has consistently attempted to diminish the contributions of India’s tribal communities. Its disregard for tribal identity is once again visible in the removal of the history of Mangarh Dham from the fourth-grade syllabus," said Gehlot on his X Handle.

He also pointed out that this is not the first such incident. "Earlier, the BJP removed the story of Kalibai, a young tribal girl who sacrificed her life for the cause of education. Previously, the story of Kalibai, a brave young woman who championed education and awakened awareness among marginalised communities, was also erased from textbooks. These acts are not isolated-- they reflect a larger, deliberate effort to erase the sacrifices, valour, and legacy of tribal communities from public memory. But let it be clear: the sacrifices of our tribal heroes are not so fragile that they can be wiped out with a stroke of a pen."

Gehlot emphasised that the contributions of tribal communities to India's freedom struggle and social progress are profound and indelible.

"Their sacrifices are part of the nation’s soul. No political party, no government, has the right to tamper with that legacy for political convenience."

He demanded an apology from the BJP to the tribal communities and called for the immediate reinstatement of the chapters on Mangarh Dham, Kalibai, and other tribal icons in school textbooks.

"The BJP must apologise to the tribal communities for this unacceptable act and take immediate steps to restore the stories of Mangarh Dham, Kalibai, and other tribal icons in the school curriculum,” Gehlot concluded.

