Ashok Gehlot questions Amit Shah on delay in Kanhaiyalal case probe

Jaipur, July 17 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised questions over the prolonged delay in justice for Kanhaiyalal, whose murder became a political flashpoint ahead of the previous Assembly elections.

Taking to social media just ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jaipur, Gehlot alleged that despite quick action by the Rajasthan Police, the case has seen no substantial progress under the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which falls under Shah’s ministry.

Gehlot recalled that before the 2023 Assembly elections, Amit Shah repeatedly invoked the Kanhaiyalal case in election rallies across Rajasthan to target the then Congress-led state government.

“In this case, the Rajasthan Police arrested the accused within just four hours. Both were found to be linked to the BJP. Yet the NIA took over the investigation overnight. We did not object, despite that,” Gehlot stated.

He alleged that the BJP misled the public with false claims of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh compensation being paid, which he claimed significantly contributed to the Congress government’s defeat.

“Even after three years, justice has not been served. The NIA court doesn’t even have a regular judge, and it has failed to get the statements of key witnesses recorded to date,” Gehlot added.

Demanding answers from the Union Home Minister, Gehlot questioned how much longer Kanhaiyalal’s family will have to wait for justice. “The BJP used this case for political mileage, but they have done nothing to ensure speedy justice,” he said.

He urged Shah to speak on the status of the case during his Jaipur visit and asked whether the Centre plans to strengthen the judicial process or continue using such sensitive matters for political benefit. It needs to be mentioned here that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Jaipur to participate in the Cooperative and Employment Festival being organised in Dadiya village on Thursday.

The event is set to bring several major benefits to Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that over 8,000 youth will receive appointment letters during the event. He also confirmed that Union Minister Shah will announce several developmental initiatives for the state. As part of the programme, HM Shah will inaugurate 24 warehouses constructed under the Food Storage Scheme and launch 64 millet outlets to promote "Shri Anna".

In addition, loans worth approximately Rs 12 crore will be distributed to 1,400 beneficiaries under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme. He will also hand over 2,346 micro ATMs to milk-producing cooperative societies. A significant highlight of the event will be the launch of the White Revolution 2.0 PDCS online registration platform, aimed at streamlining the dairy cooperative sector.

HM Shah will also flag off 100 new police vehicles during the occasion. The Home Minister is expected to visit an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Cooperative Department, underlining the government’s commitment to empowering the rural economy and youth employment

