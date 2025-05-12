Ashok Gehlot questions US role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, recalls Nehru & Indira’s defiance to global pressure

Jaipur, May 12 Amid the US involvement in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised sharp questions, accusing the Union government of allowing third-party interference in a bilateral matter.

"India has never bowed to international pressure in the past. That’s why it’s difficult for us countrymen to digest how the US President announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. What was the compulsion that led the central government to allow such interference?" Gehlot wrote on X.

Gehlot cited two historical instances to underline India’s past stance on foreign intervention.

Quoting the incident of the year 1961 during the Liberation of Goa, he said: “I was in Class 6 when the state of Goa was still under Portuguese control. Despite international pressure, Portugal being a NATO member and threats from the West, Prime Minister Nehru went ahead with Operation Vijay. The US Ambassador had even urged Nehru not to act, but his resolve, combined with the Indian Army’s bravery, led to Goa’s integration into India.”

Gehlot also quoted the year 1974 and spoke about the merger of Sikkim.

Gehlot emphasised that India’s longstanding policy, dating back to Indira Gandhi’s era, has been to reject any third-party mediation in India-Pakistan affairs.

“The entire nation is disturbed by America’s interference in the recent military operation. Why was this allowed? What changed? These questions should be answered by the central government,” he said.

Congress has been consistently criticising the government's handling of the ceasefire, arguing that allowing a foreign nation to announce such a critical development undermines India's sovereignty and diplomatic standing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor