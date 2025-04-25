Ashok Gehlot seeks financial aid for family of Neeraj Udhwani killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur, April 25 Amid a wave of mourning sweeping across Rajasthan following the tragic death of Jaipur resident and chartered accountant Neeraj Udhwani (33), killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the state government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family and a government job for Neeraj’s wife.

Taking to the social media platform X on Friday, Ashok Gehlot drew parallels with a previous incident during his tenure, when Kanhaiyalal Sahu was killed in a terrorist attack in Udaipur. Gehlot wrote, “During our government, the victim’s family was supported with Rs 50 lakh compensation and government jobs for both sons.”

“I demand from the state government that at least a similar relief package be extended to the family of Neeraj Udhwani, who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. His wife, who is dependent on him, must be provided support,” he added.

Gehlot also called on the central government and other states to adopt such compassionate initiatives for families affected by terrorism.

Neeraj’s final rites were performed at Jhalana Mokshadham, Jaipur, on Thursday. His elder brother Kishore Udhwani lit the funeral pyre. Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, who stood by his body in inconsolable grief, broke down repeatedly. The couple had been married in 2023. On April 22, Neeraj and Ayushi were in Pahalgam when terrorists launched an indiscriminate firing. Neeraj was shot in front of his wife, who witnessed the horrifying incident firsthand.

His body was flown to Jaipur via an Indigo flight on Wednesday evening at 8:15 pm, after which it was taken to his residence in Model Town before the funeral the next day. Several political and social figures paid their respects to Neeraj at his residence in Malviya Nagar on Thursday.

Those in attendance included Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, among others.

