Ashok Gehlot seeks immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk

Jaipur, Oct 3 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been under detention in Jodhpur jail.

Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, has been widely respected for his work in education, environmental conservation, and other social causes. Addressing the media, Gehlot expressed surprise at the rapid developments that led to Wangchuk’s arrest.

He said, “Sonam Wangchuk is such a prominent activist, working on education, the environment, and numerous other subjects, and he is held in the highest regard throughout Leh and Ladakh.”

Gehlot also highlighted Wangchuk’s previous support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that he had consistently spoken highly of the PM.

“He was a supporter of Modi. Whenever he went anywhere, he would praise him and speak highly of him. What suddenly happened that he was charged in a way that required him to be sent to Jodhpur jail? It’s beyond comprehension,” Gehlot said.

Commenting on Wangchuk’s wife, Gehlot said, “She is very intelligent. She has been writing letters and engaging in media conversations thoughtfully. The government should take her concerns seriously.”

He emphasised that Wangchuk’s contributions to society and his clean public record made his continued detention difficult to understand. “I believe he should be released immediately,” Gehlot added, urging authorities to consider Wangchuk’s decades of social service and his reputation as a respected activist in Ladakh.

It needs to be mentioned here that Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court seeking the release of the climate activist, who was detained last week under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Gitanjali Angmo has challenged Wangchuk's detention and has questioned the decision to slap the anti-terror law NSA against Wangchuk.

Sharing a screenshot of her plea on X, Angmo said she had no information about Wangchuk's health.

Wangchuk has been a vocal advocate for education reforms and sustainable development in Ladakh. Over the years, he has received national and international recognition for his efforts in creating low-cost schooling models, promoting environmental conservation, and encouraging scientific innovation among students.

