Ashok Gehlot welcomes court's decision in National Herald case

Jaipur, Dec 16 Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the decision of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in the National Herald case, calling it a clear victory of truth over 'misuse' of power.

He said that by rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the court has made it unequivocally clear that no case of money laundering under the PMLA is made out.

“We have maintained from the very beginning that this was a false and fabricated case, deliberately created by the Modi government with the sole intention of tarnishing the image of the Gandhi family,” Gehlot said.

He added that this is precisely why, a few days ago, the ED hurriedly got an FIR registered with the Delhi Police. “Ever since the charge sheet was filed, the ED knew there was no substance in the case. Acting under pressure from the Modi government, the agency has now been embarrassed in court,” he stated.

“Today, the judiciary has made everything crystal clear. Ultimately, truth has prevailed,” Ashok Gehlot said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the National Herald money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court said the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not maintainable as it was based on a private complaint and not a First Information Report.

Besides the Gandhis, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise, and Sunil Bhandari were also named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate.

Reading out the operative part of the order, the judge said that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on the ED's arguments in the case based on merits.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It is alleged that the accused acquired properties valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor