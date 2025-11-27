Ashok Nagar is first district in MP to complete 100 pc SIR

Ashok Nagar, Nov 27 Ashok Nagar has scripted history by becoming the first district in Madhya Pradesh to achieve complete 100 per cent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marking a significant step toward error-free voter lists well ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Hundred per cent digitisation of counting sheets were completed in Ashok Nagar district.

Ashoknagar district ranks first in Madhya Pradesh -- Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bhopal Chief Electoral Officer have congratulated the Collector and District Election Officer Aditya Singh.

The total number of voters in Ashoknagar district is 645478, of which Assembly Constituency 32 (SC) Ashoknagar has 2,23,410 voters, Assembly Constituency 33 Chanderi has 2,02,236 voters and Assembly Constituency 34 Mungaoli has 2,19,832 voters.

On the basis of review and monitoring by Collector and District Election Officer Aditya Singh, the digitisation work in all the three Assembly Constituencies has been completed 100 per cent by Thursday.

The district occupies the first place in Madhya Pradesh.

Collector and District Election Officer Aditya Singh congratulated the officers, employees, Booth level Officer (BLO) supervisors and BLOs of the district for the SIR work of the electoral roll after achieving success in completing 100 per cent digitisation of counting sheets.

Every claim and objection received through Form-6 for new registrations, Form-7 for deletions, and Form-8 for corrections has been disposed of with zero pendency.

Officials said special attention was paid to young voters in the 18-19 age group, women electors, and tribal communities in the Mungaoli region to ensure no eligible citizen was left out.

The Madhya Pradesh election department has decided to honour the entire Ashok Nagar election team at a state-level function next month for setting a new standard in electoral roll management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor