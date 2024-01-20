Ashok Tanwar, Former Haryana Congress President, to Join BJP

Ashok Tanwar, the former president of the Haryana Congress Party, is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, January 21. Tanwar, who left the Congress in 2019, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022. In the meantime, the former Lok Sabha member also formed his own party and briefly joined the Trinamool Congress.

BJP sources said that Tanwar is expected to join the party in a ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday morning. Tanwar resigned from the AAP on Thursday, citing his opposition to a possible alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP hopes that Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state. Haryana has been ruled by the BJP since 2014.

Tanwar Resigned from Congress in 2019

Tanwar resigned from the Congress on October 5, 2019, and formed his own party, the Bharat Morcha. However, when he was not successful in his new venture, he joined the TMC. He then joined the AAP on April 4, 2022. According to media reports, Tanwar was hoping that the AAP would send him to the Rajya Sabha this year, but that did not happen. Media reports have claimed that Tanwar was upset with the party for not giving him a Rajya Sabha ticket and that he resigned from the party as a result.

Tanwar May Contest from Sirsa Seat

According to media reports, Tanwar may contest the Lok Sabha election from the Sirsa seat after joining the BJP. However, the incumbent BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal, has already opposed the decision to induct Tanwar into the party. Media reports have claimed that Duggal has met with the BJP in-charge Biplab Deb to oppose the decision to induct Tanwar.