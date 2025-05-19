Ashoka University professor petitions SC challenging arrest over remarks on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 19 The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently list a petition challenging the arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor of political science at Haryana-based Ashoka University, over his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, urged a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai to list his petition on Tuesday or Wednesday for hearing.

In response, CJI Gavai assured urgent listing of the matter. Mahmudabad, 42, was arrested on a complaint filed by Yogesh Jatheri, the General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Haryana.

Ali has been arrested under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to inciting armed rebellion or subversive activities and insulting religious beliefs. Also, sedition-like charges have been filed against him.

In a post on social media, Mahmudabad wrote: "I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophi(y)a Qureishi, but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it’s just hypocrisy."

Earlier, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia took suo motu cognisance of Mahmudabad's remarks, which were alleged to be disparaging toward women in the Indian Armed Forces and promoting communal disharmony. The women's rights body had summoned the professor, but he failed to appear. Later, he said the commission had "misread" his comment.

"[I] am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning," Mahmudabad had said on X.

Regarding the arrest of a teaching staff, Ashoka University said that it was in the process of ascertaining details of the case, and the varsity will cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation fully.

