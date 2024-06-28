Ashwini Choubey says core party member should be made Bihar BJP chief

Patna, June 28 Former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Thursday that the post of Bihar BJP President should be given to a leader who originally belongs to the party.

Without naming Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary, Choubey said, “BJP was nurtured by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. We can never forget their principles. It is important to have an original member of the party in the post of state President. I firmly believe that the post of party chief, be it at the district, state, or central level, should be occupied by a member of the party organisation."

It needs to be mentioned here that before joining the BJP, Samrat Choudhary was associated with both the RJD and JD(U).

Choubey also said that the BJP should contest the Assembly in Bihar scheduled in 2025 on its own.

“It is my wish and I have informed the party about the same. An NDA government should be formed in Bihar under the leadership of the BJP. Every party worker must start working on this line from now onwards,” he said.

