Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 350 crore development plan for Jamalpur rail factory

Patna, May 23 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the historic rail factory in Bihar's Jamalpur, marking the first visit by a Railway Minister in 17 years.

During his visit on Friday, Vaishnaw laid out a major development plan for the factory, announcing an investment of Rs 350 crore in the first phase to transform it into a Centre of Excellence, based on a recent government survey.

The Minister arrived at the Jamalpur Junction in a special saloon coach, where he was welcomed by thousands of residents.

He inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at the railway station under the Amrit Bharat Yojana and later reached the Jamalpur Rail Factory where he handed over the iconic 140-tonne crane -- a hallmark of Jamalpur's engineering legacy -- to the Indian Railways.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 78.96 crore project aimed at enhancing the capacity for wagon Periodic Overhaul.

Speaking at the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMI) auditorium, the Minister emphasised Jamalpur's legacy as Asia's first railway workshop and reiterated the Central government's commitment to its modernisation and all-round development.

Apart from the Union Railway Minister, those present at the event included Union Minister and local MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, and local MLAs from the Munger district.

During the event, Minister Vaishnaw announced that from 2026, students from across the region -- not just railway families -- will be eligible to study engineering at IRIMI.

The Minister also highlighted that a dedicated survey team had assessed the factory's potential for transformation, and the upcoming changes will not only modernise operations but also open new avenues of technical education and employment for local youth.

Addressing the media, Minister Vaishnaw also commented on Operation Sindoor, saying, "India has now become self-reliant and has dismantled every single terror infrastructure across the border. This operation stands as a symbol of a new, empowered Bharat."

The Minister's visit and announcements signal a significant boost for infrastructure, education and employment in the region, with Jamalpur once again poised to play a central role in Indian Railways' future.

