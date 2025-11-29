Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Swarnanagari Express, connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi

Jaipur, Nov 29 Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat jointly flagged off the Swarnanagari Express on Saturday, which will connect Jaisalmer with Delhi.

During the inauguration ceremony, responding to the request of Union Minister Shekhawat and the locals, the Railways Minister announced the renaming of the newly-launched train from Jaisalmer–Shakur Basti–Jaisalmer to Swarnanagari Express.

He announced that the train will begin regular operations on December 1.

The minister said that development work at Jaisalmer railway station is in its final phase and is expected to be completed within a month.

"Efforts will be made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the upgraded station," he said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw also confirmed that the railway line between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur will be upgraded soon.

According to officials, these initiatives will significantly improve connectivity, boost tourism, and strengthen strategic infrastructure in the border region.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the connectivity will strengthen national security.

Preparations are underway to connect several regions along the Rajasthan–Pakistan border with new railway lines.

He said that extending rail connectivity to these sensitive areas will significantly enhance the country’s security infrastructure.

Under this initiative, new railway lines are proposed for Anupgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bhildi.

The minister arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday to inaugurate a new train service to Delhi.

The minister also visited stalls under the One Station, One Product scheme and made purchases to promote local artisans.

He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed border-area railway lines is being prepared and will be completed in the coming months.

"A complete effort will be made to connect the entire border region," he assured.

He added that railway projects worth approximately Rs 55,000 crore are currently in progress across Rajasthan, including the redevelopment of 85 railway stations.

Work is also advancing on multiple new railway corridors and infrastructure projects.

