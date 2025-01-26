Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with people whom PM Modi praised in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Jan 26 Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday interacted with special invitees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme who were selected as distinguished guests for the 76th Republic Day Parade. They were invited by Akashvani, the radio wing of India’s public service broadcaster, to its New Delhi office at Akashvani Bhawan.

Prime Minister Modi had mentioned these people in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

These individuals have made noteworthy contributions in fields such as education, environment, social welfare and innovation, having a profound impact on society and inspiring millions of people in the country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of great happiness that all the people of the country about whom Prime Minister Modi talked in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme are with us today." I am very happy to meet all these people. The Prime Minister is performing a yagna to convey the positive things of the people of the world to the common people through 'Mann Ki Baat'. I thank him. I thank all these people also. "

Sulochana Kumawat, who started an NGO in Rajasthan’s Sikar, in 2011, said, "We started our tailoring centre in 2011. It was an NGO. In the year 2018, PM Modi narrated our story in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. I started this centre to train girls who used to pick up garbage. Now I have a lot of kids. We used to bring those girls out of the slums and train them here. "

Mukta, an elderly woman from Gujarat, says, "Prime Minister Modi took my name in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, I felt very good. PM Modi is doing a commendable job by taking care of people who do small work for the country. I thank him for that. "

Shubham Badhani, who came from Uttarakhand’s Nainital, said, "We are running the ‘Ghoda Library’ in the remote hilly villages of Nainital through our team. What Ghoda Library means is that we bring the mobile library to those people where there are no roads even today. Even in bad weather, our library reaches people from every home. We are providing free literature books to children and women. Right now our focus is on children's literature. We'll do more things in the future.”

Subhash Kamboj, who came from Haryana’s Yamunanagar, says, "I have been working in beekeeping for the last 28 years. Previously I had kept five cans for my use. Then when I saw that honey was growing along with the bees, I increased it. Today I have more than 2000 bee boxes. Now I train people to follow it. The government sends me to all the places, including IIMs, to train farmers and experts. The Prime Minister has praised me twice in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. "

