Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with special invitees of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has become a transformative initiative highlighting the stories of ordinary citizens making extraordinary contributions to society, Union Minister of Railway and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Sunday.

In an interaction with special invitees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme who were selected as distinguished guests for the 76th Republic Day Parade, Vaishnaw said it is truly wonderful that in the programme, “the Prime Minister has highlighted the contributions of various individuals and showcased their efforts to the world”.

“These individuals have been acknowledged at this event, and it’s heartening to see their impactful work being celebrated on such a significant platform,” said minister Vaishnaw.

The special invitees were invited by Akashvani, the radio wing of India’s public service broadcaster, to its New Delhi office at Akashvani Bhawan.

Akashvani has been playing a pivotal role in bringing to the forefront the success stories, efforts, and hard work of individuals, as celebrated and highlighted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme.

The invitees, drawn from diverse backgrounds and representing inspiring stories of resilience, innovation, and social impact, expressed their gratitude to PM Modi and the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ platform for providing them the opportunity to share their work and inspire millions.

The Union Minister further added the Prime Minister has celebrated the positive and meaningful work being done across the globe for the benefit of society through this initiative.

This programme serves as a remarkable platform to share such inspiring efforts with the world.

The Mann Ki Baat programme has become a transformative initiative highlighting the stories of ordinary citizens making extraordinary contributions to society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor