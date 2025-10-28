Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Odisha's preparedness as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed all officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South-Central Railway (SCR) zones to remain on high alert and to take proactive steps for the quick restoration of train services following the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday.

The Union Minister Vaishnaw issued the directions during a review meeting held on virtual mode on cyclone 'Montha' preparedness with senior officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South-Central Railway (SCR).

According to an official statement, the meeting was conducted through video conferencing to assess the readiness of the Railway network in view of the impending cyclonic storm along the east coast.

The Railway Minister reviewed the measures being undertaken for passenger safety, train regulation, restoration planning, and coordination with local administrations and disaster management agencies.

Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager, East Coast Railway, along with Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers, participated in the review and briefed the Hon'ble Minister on the precautionary measures already initiated across the vulnerable sections, particularly in the Waltair and Khurda Road Divisions.

The Railways Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, maintaining uninterrupted communication channels, and deploying disaster response teams in advance.

In view of the approaching Cyclone 'Montha' and to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations, as many as 42 trains have so far been cancelled, while two trains have been diverted by the Railways.

Similarly, five trains short-terminated/short-originated, and eight trains have been rescheduled in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm.

The ECoR has also advised the passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey and to avoid unnecessary travel during the cyclone period. Khurda Road Division has opened Helpdesks at Palasa, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar, while the Waltair Division has established Helpdesks at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada and at Rayagada from October 27.

