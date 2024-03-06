Ashwini Vaishnaw shares Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, says ‘today, India is seen as a bright spot by all world bodies’

New Delhi, March 6 Addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors' programme in the national capital on Wednesday, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (IT), Ashwini Vaishnaw, spoke at length about the milestone achievements of the Narendra Modi government in past 10 years, and also shared the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Highlighting the nation’s rapid strides on all developmental parameters, the IT Minister said that unlike earlier, today India is seen as a bright spot by all the global bodies, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and more.

“In both 2004 and 2014 (UPA era), the country’s global ranking was 11th, but that changed drastically in the last 10 years,” the minister said, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the minister spoke about the impact of fintech companies in the financial services sector.

He said the Narendra Modi government’s Digital India programme and the mushrooming of fintech services have re-modelled the entire financial sector and taken it to new levels.

“The past 10 years have given a solid foundation to the nation’s inclusive growth. And, with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the government has set its priorities firmly in place. We are moving ahead with this vision and the next five years will see another level of growth,” Vaishnaw told IANS.

“The last 10 years have seen clean and impeccable governance and development with corruption not dominating the headlines. A lot of 'Make in India' projects are adding to the fast pace of growth and new horizons of development,” he added.

Counting the milestones and landmarks achieved under Modi govt 1.0 and 2.0, the IT minister pointed out that more than 52 crore people have been brought into the mainstream banking system via Jan Dhan accounts, which is greater than the population of Europe.

“Over 11 crore households have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which is more than the population of Japan,” he informed.

“Earlier, women's issues were merely discussed, but today they are being empowered and getting due representation in governance. In the sporting arena too, they are proving their mettle and bringing laurels to the nation," the minister pointed out.

He said the nation has seen all-round growth in the last 10 years.

"On one hand, the poor and marginalised have benefitted from a host of welfare schemes, while on the other hand, the nation is scripting new horizons of growth in terms of science and technology and also taking the lead in the development of cutting-edge technology," he said.

Emphasising on Viksit Bharat 2047, the IT Minister said the government is committed to achieving this goal and putting India in an elite club of nations, with its economy surpassing $5 trillion.

